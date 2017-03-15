Cumberland Farms Has New Corporate Headquarters

Cumberland Farms has opened a new corporate headquarters in Westboro, Massachusetts.

The 600,000- s.f. facility includes a 40,000-s.f. culinary center for new product development and a 120,000–s.f. corporate support center. Another 80,000 s.f. houses refrigeration and freezer space as well as a loading dock and dry goods storage area.

The support center will house 700 corporate employees, 300 of whom moved from the former headquarters in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The two story building also has many amenities for employees and guests, including a 3,000-s.f. gymnasium, a 4,000-s.f. convenience store, a cafeteria seating 80 people and an outdoor walking path.