Fairway Market has named Abel Porter, a supermarket veteran who has been a consultant to the company, CEO, succeeding Jack Murphy, who led the company for nearly three years and presided over two ownership transitions and a bankruptcy.

Porter spent the past 20 years at Smith’s Food and Drug in Utah before retiring in the late 1990s.

In January, Fairway Market opened its new one-stop shopping destination in the Georgetown neighborhood of Brooklyn on Ralph Avenue. The store features a fresh new look and layout with a retro warehouse feel. It boasts 60,000 items, including natural and organic products, hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings and a variety of conventional groceries and a prepared foods section. The store also includes a robust kosher selection, including a fully stocked kosher bakery.

Fairway is headquartered in New York City and has 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.