  • Search 
    search
Home
Northeast
Grocery

Fairway Market Gets New CEO

Posted by
Date:
in: Grocery, Home Page Slider, Northeast
Leave a comment
Fairway Market In Brooklyn’s Georgetown Neighborhood

Fairway Market In Brooklyn’s Georgetown Neighborhood.

Fairway Market has named Abel Porter, a supermarket veteran who has been a consultant to the company, CEO, succeeding Jack Murphy, who led the company for nearly three years and presided over two ownership transitions and a bankruptcy.

Porter spent the past 20 years at Smith’s Food and Drug in Utah before retiring in the late 1990s.

In January, Fairway Market opened its new one-stop shopping destination in the Georgetown neighborhood of Brooklyn on Ralph Avenue. The store features a fresh new look and layout with a retro warehouse feel. It boasts 60,000 items, including natural and organic products, hard-to-find specialty and gourmet offerings and a variety of conventional groceries and a prepared foods section. The store also includes a robust kosher selection, including a fully stocked kosher bakery.

Fairway is headquartered in New York City and has 15 stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Tags:

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *