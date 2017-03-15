Building The Wall: Food Defense In Retail Establishments

by Cindy Rice/Eastern Food Safety

As a retail food establishment, you’re already pretty savvy about food safety, training staff, preventing cross-contamination and hand-washing. But are you just as well versed in “food defense,” and do you know the difference between the two?

Food safety refers to preventing accidental contamination of food with biological, chemical or physical hazards that can cause food-borne illness. Food defense is the protection of the food supply from deliberate or intentional acts of biological, chemical, physical and even radiological contamination—scary to imagine by any establishment operator. Horror stories come to mind, like salad bar containers being tainted by bleach and rat poison sprayed onto produce displays and food carts.

Adulteration incidents could originate within a food establishment from a patron or disgruntled employee, as in the true cases described above, or foods may be targeted during processing, storage or distribution from the manufacturing plant.

Most food processors and distributors have food defense plans in place to protect their foods in the supply chain, but restaurants and retail markets, not so much.

Improved awareness can prevent your retail establishment from being a victim of intentional acts or terrorist activities.

Be aware of:

• Anyone taking notes, photos or videos of your facility.

• Stalkers around self-service areas (like salad bars or open bulk containers).

• Someone trying to gain access to unauthorized areas.

• Thefts of employee uniforms, badges or packaging labels.

• Unusual employee behaviors or irregular hours.

• Unattended items (backpacks or boxes) or vehicles illegally parked near your business.

Be proactive:

• Keep doors locked and control access of all employees, delivery personnel and patrons to food storage/preparation areas and loading docks.

• Monitor self-service areas and products in displays for evidence of tampering (damaged or leaking packages, evidence of resealing packages, etc.).

• Check your surveillance cameras for proper functioning or security guard service.

• Conduct background checks on employees, and train them to be vigilant themselves.

Food tampering is a crime. Investigate suspicious activity immediately, and contact your local public health department, police or FBI office about any suspected tampering event.