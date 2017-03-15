  • Search 
Giant Food Of Landover Expands In-Store Nutritionist Team

Giant’s team of in-store nutritionists includes, back row from left, Nina El-Chebli, Rockville, Maryland; Emily Craft, Severna Park, Maryland; Natalie Kannan, Fairfax, Virginia; Leslie Jefferson, Lanham, Maryland; and Melanie Berdyck, Ellicott City, Maryland; and front row, Marissa Donovan, McLean, Virginia; Min Krushmarthy, Alexandria, Virginia; Mandy Katz, Timonium, Maryland; Lisa Coleman, lead nutritionist; and Roxana Ehsani, Washington, D.C.

In celebration of National Nutrition Month, Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, is growing its in-store nutritionist team.

Giant added three new nutritionists to the team, which now serves stores across Maryland, the District of Columbia and Virginia—working with customers to help make the best nutritional choices for themselves and their families. The nutritionists also conduct one-on-one consultations, store tours and free community classes to help their local customers realize the importance of eating healthily and integrate healthy habits into their daily lives.

Giant’s team of in-store nutritionists includes Nina El-Chebli, Rockville, Maryland; Emily Craft, Severna Park, Maryland; Natalie Kannan, Fairfax, Virginia; Leslie Jefferson, Lanham, Maryland; Melanie Berdyck, Ellicott City, Maryland; Marissa Donovan, McLean, Virginia; Min Krushmarthy, Alexandria, Virginia; Mandy Katz, Timonium, Maryland; Lisa Coleman, lead nutritionist; and Roxana Ehsani, Washington, D.C.

Giant Food operates 167 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, and employs approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 167 stores are 158 full-service pharmacies.

