MassMutual Awards Connecticut Foodshare $85K Grant

Connecticut Foodshare has been awarded an $85,850 grant by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co., or MassMutual, through the Mutual Impact community investment program.

Mutual Impact is funded by MassMutual employees through the company’s annual employee giving program and matched by the MassMutual Foundation.

This is the second year that Foodshare has received a Mutual Impact grant.

“Funding from MassMutual has already connected thousands of our hungry neighbors throughout the Enfield and Hartford County area with access to healthy food, through programs like Mobile Foodshare and SNAP Outreach,” said Diana Goode, VP of development for Foodshare. “We look forward to continuing this partnership with MassMutual employees to nourish our neighbors in the year ahead.”

The Mutual Impact program is driven by MassMutual employees who choose cause areas and nonprofit organizations to receive funding. They make donations, which are matched dollar-for-dollar by the Mass Mutual Foundation to fund grants, and they volunteer in support of the organizations selected.

“Corporate responsibility and community involvement are part of our DNA, and we take great pride in helping people in the communities where we live and work secure a better future,” said Dennis Duquette, head of community responsibility with MassMutual and president of the MassMutual Foundation Board of Directors. “Foodshare tirelessly devotes time and energy in support of families in our local community, and we are pleased to support them through the Mutual Impact program.”