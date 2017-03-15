by Michael Isenberg/COO, Chex Finer Foods

Special to The Shelby Report

The spring trade show season goes into full gear at the end of each February. Trade shows are important opportunities to see new products, renew old friendships, learn about industry trends and enhance your professional relationships. To assist you with maximizing your trade show opportunities, here are five tips about how to get the absolute most from your next trade show.

1: Plan ahead

• Go with a plan. Smart retailers go to shows organized, focused and ready to work the show like a pro.

• Review last year’s sales statistics. Information from the past gives you the ability to make smart, well-informed decisions for the future.

• Think about what worked last year, what didn’t and why. Decide which areas are opportunities for next year and where you need to try something completely new.

• Talk to your retail staff and your best customers about what kinds of new things to look for.

• Get a map of the show floor plan and find all the vendors you want to spend extra time with. Decide how much of the show you need to see each day and work accordingly.

2: Be data-driven

• Take your sales and inventory reports with you. Having information at your fingertips projects a very professional appearance when dealing with vendors. This allows you to work much more collaboratively with your vendors when discussing purchases, discounts and new products.

3: Maximize special deals

• Ask for discounts. And I don’t mean just a trade show special. This is the perfect time, when you are face to face with your best vendors, to ask for better prices on their products, obtain advertising support and coordinate in-store demos.

• Work for win-win deals with your vendors. Remember, your vendors are partners in your success. The goal in any successful negotiation is to find a solution where everyone is happy.

4: Plan your summer season

• Use the show to plan thematic displays and endcaps at promotional prices. Suggestions include Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Summer Fun and Back to School

• Order a wide selection of floor displays. Off-shelf displays encourage customer excitement and impulse sales. Displays can be effectively cross-merchandised in multiple areas of the store. Order multiples to maximize sales.

5: Evaluate your experience

• You will see, hear and experience so much at the trade show. While you might have a good idea on at the show, you may be hard pressed to remember it back at the store with your colleagues. Take notes of your general observations at the show.

• Evaluate trade show success… to determine if you met your objectives and identify changes to make in the future.

• After the show, keep a record of when items sell out, so you can decide whether to increase purchases (and profits) at next year’s show.

The most important aspect is to have fun and enjoy yourself. With these tips, you are well prepared to have a profitable, insightful and impactful trade show experience.