  • Search 
    search
Home
Home Page Slider

Bashas’ Remodeled Oro Valley Store Features A First For Tucson

Posted by
Date:
in: Home Page Slider, Operations, Store News, West
Leave a comment
Bashas Exterior 2

Bashas’ hosted a grand reopening at its Oracle Road and East Golder Ranch Drive supermarket in Oro Valley, Arizona, on Wednesday.

The grocery store, which opened 11 years ago, recently underwent a remodel and now has an expanded product selection that is intended to boost customer satisfaction and improve the overall shopping experience, according to the company.Bashas' logo oro

This Bashas’ is the first in Tucson to have a chicken wing bar offering six different flavors of grab-and-go wings. Additional features include a new sushi bar, an expanded hot soup area and a larger section of Natural Choice foods.

The grocer’s grand reopening festivities will continue through the weekend, with free food sampling Thursday, and on Friday, a soda and grilled brat from Villa Roma for $2 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. On Saturday, the first 200 customers who spend $50 or more will receive a free bag of groceries. The store will feature food sampling during the celebration.

Bashas’ Family of Stores operates more than 100 stores under the Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Eddie’s Country Store, and both Bashas’ and Bashas’ Diné banners.

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *