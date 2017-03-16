FreshDirect, an online fresh food retailer in the Northeast, is expanding its service to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. FreshDirect says it will start delivering farm-fresh produce, high-quality meat, seafood, dairy, prepared meals, and grocery and household staples to the doors of residents living in D.C., Arlington and McLean, Virginia, and Bethesda, Maryland, beginning April 5.

FreshDirect says its focus on sourcing and curating the freshest food combined with the fastest farm-to-fridge delivery has established the company as the market leader in the Northeast, already delivering directly to customers in five states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas. FreshDirect sources directly from an extensive network of farms, fisheries and suppliers, many of which are located in the Northeast.

FreshDirect offers more than 12,000 products. The company says the service will give D.C.-area residents the chance to try unique fresh items, such as jumbo blueberries, source-identified organic chicken and more than 30 premium grass-fed beef items. Additionally, FreshDirect brings to D.C. specialty items, such as Roberta’s pizza from Brooklyn, Boar’s Head deli meats and wild-caught albacore tuna from the company’s private brand collection, JUST FreshDirect.

A variety of prepared meals and no-subscription meal kits also will be part of the offering. In addition to home delivery, FreshDirect also can feed D.C.’s workforce with an “At The Office” service, which includes chef-prepared breakfasts, luncheon platters for business meetings, catering services for events as well as popular brands of snacks, beverages and pantry items.

“FreshDirect is a highly passionate food company that has spent the past 15 years sourcing, procuring and making the freshest food and developing extensive relationships with our farmers, fishermen and suppliers,” said CEO and co-founder Jason Ackerman. “D.C. cares deeply about great-tasting food, with residents that are health-conscious foodies with extremely busy schedules in need of a better, more convenient way to get food. We’re confident D.C. customers will taste the difference in our food as well as love the convenience of skipping the store. We are excited to expand our geographic footprint and look forward to being part of the D.C. metropolitan area.”

FreshDirect customers can order next-day delivery in the two-hour window of their choice via web or mobile app as early as 6:30 a.m. through 11 p.m. Customers can either pay per order for the service cost of $7.99 with a $40 minimum spend per order or pay an annual fee of $129 for unlimited free delivery through DeliveryPass. DeliveryPass members also receive exclusive special offers and savings. First-timers can get a two-month trial for 1 cent.

FreshDirect recently opened its new D.C. facility in Prince George’s County and is hiring more than 50 local employees as part of the expansion.