KeHE To Debut Atlanta Distribution Center Next Month

KeHE Distributors will debut its newest distribution center on April 12 in Douglasville, Georgia, near Atlanta.

The 450,000-s.f. LEED-certified facility is located at 1851 Riverside Parkway. It enhances the company’s network of distribution centers supporting more than 30,000 stores across North America, according to KeHE.

The grand opening festivities next month begin at 10 a.m. and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, guided tours, light snacks and refreshments, a Pick & Pack event to benefit Children’s Hunger Fund and samples courtesy of the event’s sponsors.

Employee-owned KeHe, headquartered in Illinois, is a natural foods distributor with 17 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada.