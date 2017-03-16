Yesway Acquires Seven C-Stores In Iowa And Kansas

Des Moines-based convenience store chain Yesway has purchased seven units in Iowa and Kansas.

In Iowa, Yesway has acquired the Krueger’s store in Grimes, and the Pronto Market location in Kanawha. Five Pic Quik stores in Hutchinson, Kansas, also have been been added to Yesway’s portfolio. The company says it has a “robust acquisition pipeline and plans to acquire, improve and rebrand approximately 500 convenience stores as Yesway convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years.”

“Our goal in acquiring these stores is to enhance their overall appeal and offer a fresh experience for Yesway customers,” said Brian Trout, Yesway’s SVP of operations. “Customers will enjoy redesigned stores that are true to our brand principles, which are to be efficient, inviting and user-friendly. We are grateful to the previous owners for building a base of loyal and reliable customers, and look forward to continuing to serve them in their respective local communities.”

Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Yesway’s chairman and CEO, added, “Yesway is committed to providing our customers with a terrific shopping experience. We look forward to further expanding the Yesway brand and to becoming an essential member of the communities we serve.”