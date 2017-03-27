Northgate To Open New Flagship Store On Wednesday

Northgate Gonzalez Market will open its latest flagship store in La Habra, California, on Wednesday. This new store commemorates an ongoing commitment to the local neighborhood, where Northgate has been serving the community for more than 30 years, according to the Latino-focused chain that operates 40 stores in Southern California.

“For many years I have been promising the community a beautiful new store to serve our customers, new and old, and today is the day,” said Miguel Gonzalez, co-president of Northgate Gonzalez Market. “We will be replacing our current store on La Habra Boulevard with a new store that will exceed everyone’s expectations.”

The chain says the new Northgate at 1305 W. Whittier Boulevard will offer customers a “fresh, new, exciting and authentic shopping experience.” Northgate also has added hundreds of new, on-the-go items to choose from along with easier-to-navigate checkout services.

This new store will offer:

• Hot and cold food bars: Featuring eight new varieties of tamales, 10 hot soups and stews, a fresh salsa bar, a new salad bar and eight new self-serve hot meals;

• An expanded Chef’s Case and Torta Shop that is filled with traditional tortas and made-to-order wraps and sandwiches;

• A made-to-order Taqueria where traditional favorites like burritos, tacos and more are made special order;

• El Mercadito: A specialty meat and cheese shop where customers will find one of the largest collections of foods from Latin American as well as favorites from around the world, according to the chain;

• An expanded bakery/panaderia with the addition of more than 100 new artisan breads, cakes and cookies—all made hot and fresh every day;

• An expanded beer, wine and tequila offering;

• A large seafood/pescaderia and sushi offering, including 10 new ceviches and shrimp cocktails made with authentic recipes from around the world, as well as fresh catches of the week. Customers also can enjoy sushi made by an in-store sushi chef; and

• Scratch-made bolillo rolls, freshly made carnitas, fire roasted split chicken and fresh-made flour and corn tortillas—all made in house from masa that is made from stone-ground corn every day.

Northgate says the new supermarket also represents an economic development victory for the city of La Habra. A previously blighted lot and vacant building have been redeveloped with Northgate as the anchor. Additionally, the store will employ 250 people, with a majority of the employees coming from La Habra and its surrounding areas.

Added Gonzalez, “We are proud to continue our ongoing service to the La Habra community, and we look forward to 30 more years of being part of this great community.”