The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) is fighting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget recommendation to change the state’s cigar excise tax from 75 percent of wholesale value to 45 cents per cigar.

“While he claims it’s to remedy compliance and enforcement issues, in reality, it’s a massive shift of tax burden from bluebloods who consult Cigar Snob magazine for recommendations on luxury cigars onto blue-collar stiffs who buy mass-market cigars at convenience stores,” said NYACS President Jim Calvin.

Currently, a handmade premium cigar crafted in the Dominican Republic might retail for $45 at a fine Manhattan tobacconist. The wholesale price was perhaps $22, meaning the 75 percent New York State excise tax would have been $16.50.

Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, a bodega sells lower-end cigars in a package of two for 99 cents. The wholesale price on that package was perhaps 54 cents (27 cents per cigar), making the New York State excise tax either 40.5 cents, using the standard 75 percent of-wholesale-value calculation, or 15.4 cents, using the alternative calculation of 28.5 percent if the manufacturer’s invoice is not available to the wholesale distributor.

“The tax on a $22 cigar would drop 95 percent—from $16.50 to 45 cents—while the tax on the bodega two-pack would jump either 140 percent or 341 percent to a new level of 90 cents, depending on which tax formula was being used,” said Calvin. “The excise tax would now exceed the product price.”

NYACS believes the resulting spike in retail prices would trigger an exodus of price-sensitive mass market cigar customers from tax-collecting convenience stores to places that don’t collect New York State excise tax—neighboring Pennsylvania, whose state cigar excise tax is zero. Additional options are Native American enterprises across New York, which refuse to collect any state tax; and an abundance of tax-free mail-order tobacco websites.

“This would quickly come to mirror the self-inflicted cigarette tax avoidance epidemic that for years has shortchanged New York retailers, taxpayers and anti-smoking efforts,” said Calvin.

Meanwhile, Gov. Cuomo also is proposing to apply, for the first time, an excise tax on electronic cigarettes and liquid nicotine, also known as vaping products.

Rather than 75 percent of wholesale value like other OTP, the tax would be 10 cents per milliliter. “That’s a preferable method of taxation,” said Calvin, “but NYACS questions whether it is wise for the state to start down the path of taxation at all.

“New York,” he explained, “has a propensity to multiply tax rates on tobacco-related products to self-defeating levels once established. New York’s cigarette excise tax was 56 cents a pack in 1999. In the span of 10 years, they increased it to $1.11, then $1.50, then $2.75, and finally $4.35—a 677 percent cumulative jump. This highest-in-the-nation tax led, predictably, to worst-in-the-nation cigarette tax avoidance on the part of New York smokers.”

Consequently, according to the non-partisan Tax Foundation, 55 percent of the cigarettes consumed in New York in 2016 were purchased without payment of New York taxes—either from other states, Indian reservations or bootleggers. “That means licensed retailers get fewer than half the cigarette customers they should—customers who otherwise would be paying state and local taxes on those purchases and buying taxable non-tobacco products during their visit,” said Calvin.