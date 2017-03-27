  • Search 
    search
Home
Northeast
Grocery

PepsiCo Pulls Soft Drinks From Philadelphia Stores Over Soda Tax

Posted by
Date:
in: Grocery, Home Page Latest News, Northeast
(2) Comments
Pepsi

PepsiCo is pulling its 2-liter and 12-pack products from Philadelphia grocery store shelves, citing the city’s new tax on sweetened beverages as the reason.

Philly grocery stores reportedly received letters from PepsiCo recently saying the company would no longer distribute the sizes to the city’s stores. The decision affects brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Sierra Mist, Mug root beer, Gatorade, Tropicana and Lipton Iced Tea drinks. PepsiCo’s full portfolio in all package sizes is available outside the city.

Earlier this month, PepsiCo said the beverage tax was resulting in its laying off 80 to 100 workers at area distribution plants.

The Philadelphia City Council approved the 1.5-cents-per-ounce tax on sugar-sweetened and diet beverages by a 13-4 vote last year, making Philadelphia the first major U.S. city to enact such a tax. The city began collecting the tax on Jan. 1, 2017.

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

2 Comments

  1. James Kayser

    Perfect example of government trying to entrench themselves in everyday decisions people make for the sake of revenue. Public sector continues to obstruct the ability for private sector to grow and flourish under the cloak of being concerned with public health. It is all about money. Bottom line. Great job Philly.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *