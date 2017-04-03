Food City plans to construct a new store in Athens, Tennessee. The more than 54,000-s.f. supermarket will be located on South Hill Street and is expected to be completed by late fall.

“We are extremely excited to be joining the Athens retail community. We have certainly enjoyed a wonderful relationship with the surrounding region and look forward to meeting and serving the area residents of Athens,” said Food City President and CEO Steven C. Smith.

The store will include an in-store bakery/deli, complete with a hot food bar, large café seating area and expanded cheese section. A deluxe fresh food bar also will be available, featuring a variety of soup, wings, salad and fruit selections.

Full-service meat and seafood departments will offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven-ready products, plus a complete selection of quality meats that are all natural with no solutions added, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters will hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order.

Expanded grocery, frozen food and produce departments will include a large selection of gourmet, international and specialty items. The Food City Floral Boutique will be staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

The store will feature six traditional check-out lanes, one express lane and four self-check-outs. The store also will offer a Food City Pharmacy to assist with prescription services and a Food City Gas N’ Go, featuring a large five-pump station that will include diesel fuel.

The new location also will feature several energy-saving concepts, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.

“Our customers can expect to find the same smiling faces, top-quality products and competitive pricing they have come to expect from Food City, housed in a more energy efficient model, along with some exciting new features and conveniences,” said Rodney Dillard, Food City district manager.