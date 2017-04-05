Sprouts Farmers Markets said April 5 that it intends to open 11 new stores in 2017’s second half. For the year, the Phoenix, Arizona-based grocer will open a total of 32 new stores across the country.

The latest 11 stores will be located in:

• Clairemont, California, at 4635 Clairemont Drive

• Diamond Bar, California, at 239 South Diamond Bar Boulevard

• Las Vegas, Nevada, at 8441 Farm Road

• Memphis, Tennessee, at 576 South Perkins

• Mesa, Arizona, at Loop 202 and Recker Road

• Nashville, Tennessee, at 7620 Highway 70 South

• Newark, California, at 6399 Jarvis Avenue

• Palm Harbor, Florida, at 33650 US Highway 19 North

• Redlands, California, at Eureka and I-10

• Reno, Nevada, at Meadows Parkway and Double R Boulevard

• Yuma, Arizona, at 1590 South Fourth Avenue

Each store will bring more than 100 jobs to its local neighborhood. The grocery chain says that grand opening dates and hiring information will be shared at a later date.

Sprouts currently operates more than 260 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.