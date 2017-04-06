Now in its 60th anniversary year, Dove is launching a line of baby care products called Baby Dove.

Baby Dove has products for all skin types in its Rich Moisture and Sensitive Moisture ranges. Baby Dove’s Rich Moisture range has been developed for babies with normal to dry skin. These products are hypoallergenic with pH neutral, tear-free cleansers and feature a fragrance specifically developed for delicate baby skin. Baby Dove’s Sensitive Moisture range has been developed for babies with sensitive skin. It is fragrance free and hypoallergenic with pH neutral, tear-free cleansers.

Baby Dove is first new U.S. category for Dove since Dove Men+Care launched in 2010. Ads will feature real parents to broaden the view of what parenting looks like today.

“Baby Dove wants to help build parents’ confidence and encourage them to trust their way when it comes to doing what they think is best for their baby and themselves,” said Nick Soukas, VP of skin cleansing for Dove. “Since the launch of the Dove brand in 1957, we have been wholly committed to providing products to women and men that deliver superior care and mildness. It is our honor to care for babies with Baby Dove products that offer a demonstrably superior way to care for baby’s skin.”

Additionally, Baby Dove is releasing two videos, one focusing on moms, one on dads.

Baby Dove is available at food, drug, mass, value, baby and online retailers.