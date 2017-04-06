Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Confirms 18 New Stores

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market plans to open a number of new stores over the coming months. The Illinois-based chain currently operates more than 50 stores in Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin.

Fresh Thyme will open stores on:

• April 26 at 2130 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport, Iowa;

• May 3 at 403 N. Veterans Parkway, Unit 2, in Bloomington, Illinois;

• May 10 at N89W16849 Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and at 17300 W. Bluemound Road in Brookfield; and

• June 21 at 7501 North Avenue in River Forest, Illinois.

More Fresh Thyme stores are expected to open this summer, including in Green Bay and Greenfield, Wisconsin, and St. Louis Park, Minnesota. A North Canton, Ohio, unit is slated to debut in the fall.

The grocer also plans to roll out some stores in 2018—in Pleasant Hills and Bridgeville, Pennsylvania; Muncie and Evansville, Indiana; St. Peters and South County, Missouri; Prospect Park, Minnesota; Grand Island, Nebraska; and Ames, Iowa.

This latest store news follows the company’s recent openings in Omaha, Nebraska; Bloomington and Indianapolis, Indiana; and Canton Township, Michigan.

Fresh Thyme is a full-service specialty retailer “focusing on value-priced fresh, healthy, natural and organic offerings. It boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, healthy deli foods to go, bakery goods, 400 bulk food bins, dairy and frozen, and health supplement products.”