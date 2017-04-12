The first Rutter’s location to offer wine kicked off sales April 7 in Newberry Township, Pennsylvania. It marks the first of seven Rutter’s stores that plan to sell wine in addition to beer. This Rutter’s is the first convenience store in York County to sell wine.

Rutter’s wine stores will carry a large selection, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Riesling, Chardonnay, Merlot, Pinot Noir and other varietals. The wine department will be set up near the beer caves and feature a variety of brands.

In accordance with the new Pennsylvania law, Rutter’s customers will be able to purchase up to 3,000ml (3 liters) of wine. This equates to four standard bottles (750ml) and two large bottles (1.5 liters). Wine sale hours will differ from beer, in conformity with the new law. The new hours are 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday.

“The passing of Act 39 was not only a huge deal for us as retailers, but also for our customers. We are now able to provide them with even more convenience. We are devoted to responsible retailing. Any employee that will be selling alcohol is RAMP (Responsible Alcohol Management Program) certified. We also have our own house rule to card everyone. We are excited to expand on our beer sales and now include wine at Rutter’s,” said Derek Gaskins, Rutter’s chief customer officer.