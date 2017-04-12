Walmart is “aggressively” expanding its Online Grocery Pickup Service, according to Mark Lore, president and CEO of Walmart U.S. e-commerce. Lore says on the company’s website that the service is now in 600 stores with an additional 500 coming this year. That news comes as Lore also reveals that, beginning April 19, Walmart will begin offering a discount on eligible, online-only (non-store) items that customers buy online and ship to any Walmart store for pick up. Pickup Discount will initially be available on about 10,000 items and roll out to more than one million of the most popular items by the end of June, according to the retailer.

Lore says on Walmart’s website that “creating price transparency to empower customers to shop smarter and choose what’s best for them. Now, they can either pick up and save even more money, or ship two-day for free to home, without paying for a membership.