Tehachapi Save Mart Is Banner’s Sixth Store To Include Brand Refresh

Save Mart hosted a grand reopening Thursday at its store in Tehachapi, California. The celebration marked the culmination of a months-long transformation that modernized the store both on the inside and outside, including the logo.

“The interior looks amazing. You’ll want to shop all day here. We’re offering more products and services that today’s families want,” said store manager Tim King. “It’s essentially a brand new store for the community.”

This is the sixth store under the Save Mart banner to incorporate the brand’s fresh, updated look—with new features geared toward convenience and service, including:

• Burrito/taco/nacho bar;

• A “Valley Fresco” case with vegetable/fruit-infused water and fresh-cut produce;

• Specialty sandwiches;

• Salad and hot soup bar;

• New meat counter;

• Expanded selection of natural, organic and bulk foods;

• Café seating with Wi-Fi; and

• Self-checkout lanes.