WinCo Opening First Oklahoma Store In May, Two More In The Works

WinCo Foods plans to open its first Oklahoma store in late May in Moore. The 84,000-s.f. unit will be followed by an Oklahoma City store in August and a Tulsa store in 2018.

The Moore location will be open 24/7. It will be staffed by full- and part-time employees from the surrounding community. The store will feature WinCo’s trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance, as well as an assortment of grocery items along with a full produce section and meat, deli, bakery and bulk foods departments.

The Boise, Idaho-based chain is hiring for a variety of positions at the Moore location.

“Moore, Oklahoma, is a resilient, hard-working, community-minded city,” a company spokesperson said. “Traits that WinCo Foods admires and that we try to represent ourselves. This is a chance for enterprising Oklahomans to get with a rapidly expanding company offering competitive wages, superb benefits, rapid advancement and a chance to make a real difference in the lives of the community where they work and live.”

WinCo Foods is the seventh largest employee-owned company in the U.S., with gross yearly revenues exceeding $6 billion.

“From the minute a new employee starts their first shift—as long as they’re 19 years old—they start their journey toward an ownership share of WinCo,” the spokesperson said. “It takes six years to become fully vested, so every hour they work they build their equity. This is a golden opportunity for anyone interested in securing their future in a meaningful way as well as investing in the well-being of their home town.”

WinCo currently operates 114 stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.