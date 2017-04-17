New Sheetz Loyalty Card Offers More Customized Rewards

Sheetz recently marked the start of its new loyalty card program, giving customers the opportunity to become official “Sheetz Freakz.”

MySheetz card holders now receive points on nearly every in-store purchase and can choose customized rewards. Points cannot be earned on fuel, cigarettes, tobacco, lottery, half-gallon and gallon milk, financial cards and Sheetz Gift cards. Points expire one year from the last day of the month the point was earned.

Racking up points with every swipe of their MySheetz Card, customers will climb the Sheetz Rewardz ranks from Fan to Friend to Freak, according to t he convenience store chain. Cardholders will receive 5 points per dollar and, the more points earned, the better the reward. Points also can be redeemed on the new Sheetz app, available on Apple and Android devices. The app includes a redesigned interface that allows customers to use mobile payment, order online and view nutrition information.

Customers who register their MySheetz card will enjoy birthday rewards, surprise offers and random freebies.

“The No. 1 request from our customers has been to earn rewards on all of their purchases,” said Sheetz CEO Joe Sheetz. “We heard them and responded with bigger, better and more rewards—it’s our way of showing the love to our most loyal customers.”

My Sheetz Card perks include:

• Gas Rewardz: 3 cents off every gallon of gas every day;

• Tasty Treatz: Points can be redeemed for items ranging from (but not limited to) free fountain drinks, MTO items, self-serve Sheetz Bros. Coffeez, Shweetz donuts and regular cookies;

• Exclusive offers: Birthday rewards, surprise offers, random freebies and invitations to special events;

• On-the-spot savings: Special discounts and combo offers; and

• Sheetz Shwag: T-shirts, hats, mugs, cups and more.