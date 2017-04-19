Central Grocers Selling Strack & Van Til, Closing Nine Ultra Foods Stores

Twenty-two Strack & Van Til stores will be sold and nine Ultra Foods locations closed.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that parent company Central Grocers, based in Joliet, Illinois, is working toward a sale. The plan is to sell the 22 stores as “going concerns,” Strack & Van Til President and CEO Jeff Strack said in a letter to employees quoted by the Times.

“Today (April 18) we announce our parent company, Central Grocers, is working with advisors toward implementing a sale of the majority of Strack & Van Til stores,” Strack wrote. “While we don’t yet have a signed deal, the proposed transaction calls for 22 stores to be sold as going concerns, which means they would continue to operate and we expect the buyer would offer employment opportunities to most of the stores’ current personnel.”

The Ultra Foods stores that will close are located in Gary and Merrillville, Indiana, and Lansing, Crestwood, Wheaton, Joliet, Chicago Heights, Calumet Park and Forest Park, Illinois, the Times reports.

In March, Strack & Van Til announced the closure of five other stores—two Strack & Van Til locations and three Ultra Foods stores, most located in the Chicago area.

Going by locations listed on its website, the most recent closings would leave just two remaining Ultra Foods stores: one in Kankakee, Illinois, and the other in Highland, Indiana, where Strack & Van Til is based.