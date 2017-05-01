Sheetz plans to hire more than 3,400 new people companywide. The Altoona, Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain will hold open interviews for full- and part-time positions beginning Wednesday, May 3, at all of its 550 locations.

The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

“We are excited to welcome new employees into the Sheetz family,” said Stephanie Doliveira, VP of human resources at Sheetz. “Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we’re deeply committed to investing in our people by providing competitive wages, a wide range of benefits and, most importantly, a clear path to growth with the support network to achieve it.”

Sheetz says it offers competitive pay and benefits packages to employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, bonuses, vacation time and more.

Sheetz currently operates 550 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio,West Virginia and North Carolina.