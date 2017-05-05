Flowers Foods Reveals New Business Unit Structure

On May 3, Flowers Foods held its annual leadership meeting and revealed its enhanced organizational structure under “Project Centennial,” an operational review that was launched in June 2016. The baking company said it evaluated opportunities to streamline operations, drive efficiencies and invest in strategic capabilities that would strengthen its competitive position and drive profitable revenue growth.

The new structure divides the company into two business units (BUs)—Fresh Bakery and Specialty/Snacking—and realigns key leadership roles.

The new business units, the company says, will drive increased focus on the consumer.

The Fresh Bakery BU will include core and growth bread brands, including Nature’s Own, Wonder, Dave’s Killer Bread and Cobblestone Bread Co.

The Snacking/Specialty BU will consist of Flowers’ product lines outside of the retail bread aisle, such as snack cake brands Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s; specialty bread brands like Alpine Valley; and Flowers’ foodservice business. The company has “opportunity to grow in these underdeveloped categories,” the company says, thus “the mission of the Snacking/Specialty BU will be to drive brand growth and profitability through new product innovation and build scale in growing categories.”

“This change in our organizational structure is an important step for Flowers as we take decisive action to focus on the consumer and remove complexity and costs from our business,” said Allen L. Shiver, president and CEO of the Thomasville, Georgia-based company. “Strategically dividing our business into Fresh Bakery and Specialty/Snacking will reinvigorate each unit and enable them to take actions to drive growth for their respective brand portfolios and product categories. We also are realigning our leadership structure to better address the changing consumer and operating environment, and drive to be a more efficient and effective organization. I am confident our new structure will allow us to achieve our strategic objectives and deliver enhanced value for shareholders.”

The senior leadership team that will report to Shiver is listed below. They will continue in their current roles until the new structure is in place.

• Bradley K. Alexander, currently EVP and COO, will be president of the Fresh Bakery BU.

• David M. Roach, currently SVP of organics, will be president of the Specialty/Snacking BU.

• R. Steve Kinsey, currently EVP and CFO, will be chief financial and administrative officer.

• D. Keith Wheeler, currently president of Flowers Bakeries, will be chief sales officer.

• Stephen R. Avera, currently EVP, secretary and general counsel, will be chief legal counsel.

• Robert L. Benton Jr., currently SVP and chief manufacturing officer, will be chief supply chain officer.

• A. Ryals McMullian Jr., currently VP of M&A and deputy general counsel, will be chief strategy officer.

• Tonja W. Taylor, currently SVP of human resources, will be chief human resources officer.

The position of chief marketing officer currently is being recruited.

Full implementation of the new structure is expected during fiscal 2018. The current Direct Store Delivery and Warehouse segmentation will remain until the new structure is in place.

Centralized services are part of new structure

Flowers said the new structure also provides for centralized marketing, sales, supply chain, shared-service/administrative, and corporate strategy functions, each with clearly defined roles and responsibilities.

According to the company:

• The centralized marketing function will support both BUs by “driving consumer insights, building brand awareness and developing a leading R&D capability.”

• The new sales organization will “provide richer engagement with the company’s independent distributor partners and support each BU’s strategies with stronger execution at both a national and local level.”

• An enterprisewide supply chain function will “promote greater efficiencies among Flowers’ production and distribution networks, while maintaining the best-in-class quality that the company’s brands are known for.”

• Expansion of the company’s shared-service and administrative functions will “allow for greater leverage of Flowers’ scale and continue to deliver ongoing cost containment actions.”

• A corporate strategy function will advise the CEO and senior leadership team on long-term strategy, acquisitions and other corporate development activities.

Flowers Foods is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the U.S., with 2016 sales of $3.9 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country.