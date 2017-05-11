Marsh Files For Chapter 11 Protection, Sun Capital Seeks Buyer

Indianapolis-based Marsh Supermarkets has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware. All 44 Marsh locations will continue normal operations throughout the process.

Florida-based Sun Capital Partners, which owns Marsh, is seeking a buyer for all or part of the 86-year-old grocery store chain.

“While today’s decision was extremely difficult, we believe this action is necessary to preserve the value of the business as we seek a sale,” said Marsh CEO Tom O’Boyle. “After reviewing every alternative, we concluded that Chapter 11 clearly provides the most effective and efficient means to ensure the best recovery for the company’s stakeholders.”

Marsh has struggled to compete against larger national and regional chains in Indiana and Ohio. Price cutting and other forms of promotional activity in the market put profit margins under “extreme pressure,” it says. Marsh has closed 21 unprofitable stores this year and in late April sold its in-store pharmacy business to CVS Pharmacy subsidiary Hook-SupeRx.

The company retained Peter J. Solomon Co. as investment bank to market its assets.

The Chapter 11 filing permits daily operations to continue without interruption. The stores will remain open, employees will be paid and goods and services purchased by the company after the May 11 filing date will be paid. The filing triggers an automatic stay, which precludes the company from paying amounts owed for pre-petition goods and services without a court order.

Sun Capital has asked the bankruptcy court’s permission to use Marsh’s available cash to fund operations, a move secured lenders already have agreed to. Marsh expects to have sufficient liquidity to fund operations throughout the sale process.

Besides use of its cash, it also sought approval to pay its employees and provide benefits as normal, to continue customer programs as normal and to continue closing store sales at select locations.

Marsh Supermarkets was founded in Muncie, Indiana, in 1931 by Ermal Marsh. It was the nation’s first grocery chain to ring up purchases with electronic scanners and the first to adopt a system that wirelessly delivers coupons to customers’ smart phones as they shop.