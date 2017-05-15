Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice To Open Fourth Idaho Store In June

Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice, a warehouse-format store catering to the foodservice industry, will open a new store in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on June 17. Located at 208 E. Appleway Avenue, the store will be Cash&Carry’s fourth in Idaho, third in the local region (joining two Spokane, Washington, stores) and 61st in the western U.S.

The 20,000-s.f. unit will carry more than 8,000 products, including fresh produce, fresh meat, cheese, dairy and deli products, frozen foods, grocery products, baking ingredients, beverages, bread and tortillas, janitorial supplies, catering supplies, tableware and barware. Though Cash&Carry stores cater primarily to the foodservice industry, they offer an easy, affordable option for nonprofit organizations, schools, church groups, caterers and others looking to purchase larger product quantities at lower prices, according to the company, which is a banner of Commerce, California-based Smart & Final Stores.

“Our stores provide foodservice operators the right products at the right price,” says John Mathews, VP of sales and marketing for Cash&Carry. “We offer an assortment that includes major national brands as well as high-quality private label products. We buy in volume at the best possible prices, and we pass those savings along to our customers. We are excited about opening our new store in Coeur d’Alene to serve new and existing customers in the region.”