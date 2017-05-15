Jewel-Osco To Buy 19 Strack & Van Til Stores From Central Grocers

Grocery wholesale cooperative Central Grocers has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Jewel-Osco, a subsidiary of Albertsons Cos., under which Jewel-Osco will serve as the “stalking horse bidder” in a court-supervised sale process for 19 Strack & Van Til stores and for certain other assets. Jewel-Osco’s offer totals $100 million—$70 million plus $30 million for inventory.

The 19 stores will be sold as going concerns. Jewel-Osco has agreed to interview and extend offers of employment to substantially all of the employees of the stores that are part of the transaction, according to the company.

Jewel-Osco operates 186 stores across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. The transaction, if completed, would expand the Jewel-Osco footprint further into Indiana, where it currently operates four stores, and build upon Strack & Van Til’s “rich history of delivering quality, local products and an innovative shopping experience for their customers in the neighborhoods they serve,” according to a press release. Jewel-Osco says it does not expect to close any store locations as a result of the transaction, pending the outcome of the court-supervised sale process and customary regulatory approvals.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to grow the Jewel-Osco brand in the Midwest and welcome the Strack & Van Til team at those 19 stores to our Jewel-Osco family,” said Jewel-Osco President Doug Cygan. “Our two companies share a rich history of serving customers in the Midwest as well as core beliefs in working hard to serve customers and deliver value every day on the finest quality fresh foods and local products.”

Central Grocers says it continues to evaluate proposals to acquire its state-of-the-art, 1-million-s.f. distribution center in Joliet, Illinois, and its six additional Raceway real estate assets as it winds down its wholesale distribution operations. The three Ultra stores not included in the transaction currently are open and operating. The company says it continues to pursue a sale of those assets. Any such asset sales will be conducted through a process authorized by the bankruptcy court.

All Strack & Van Til, Town & Country Market and Ultra Foods stores in Indiana and Illinois are open and serving customers. Central Grocers says it continues to cooperate with its lenders and expects to have access to sufficient liquidity to continue operating its stores and winding down the distribution center in an orderly fashion.

The proposed Strack & Van Til store transaction is being undertaken pursuant to section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and is subject to higher or better offers. If other qualified bids are submitted, the company will conduct an auction with the agreement with Jewel-Osco setting the floor for the auction process. The transaction also is subject to, among other things, bankruptcy court approval and certain other customary conditions.

A hearing in the bankruptcy court to approve proposed bidding procedures and the auction process is scheduled for June 2. Assuming court approval of the bidding procedures, the deadline for submitting qualified bids would be June 21. If any additional qualified bids are submitted, an auction would be held on June 26. A hearing to approve a sale will take place on June 23 if no other qualified bids are received and on July 10 if other qualified bids are received.

The stores, all of which are in Indiana, included in the asset purchase agreement are:

• Strack & Van Til in Cedar Lake, store No. 8756

• Strack & Van Til in Chesterton, store No. 8748

• Strack & Van Til in Crown Point, store No. 8797

• Strack & Van Til in Crown Point, store No. 8787

• Strack & Van Til in East Chicago, store No. 8798

• Strack & Van Til in St Hammond, store No. 8786

• Strack & Van Til in Highland, store No. 8765

• Strack & Van Til in Hobart, store No. 8778

• Strack & Van Til in Hobart, store No. 8747

• Strack & Van Til in Lowell, store No. 8755

• Strack & Van Til in Munster, store No. 8789

• Strack & Van Til in Rensselaer, store No. 8754

• Strack & Van Til in Saint John, store No. 8795

• Strack & Van Til in Schererville, store No. 8768

• Strack & Van Til in Valparaiso, store No. 8750

• Strack & Van Til in Valparaiso, store No. 8749

• Strack & Van Til in Whiting, store No. 8793

• Town & Country in Portage, store No. 8782

• Town & Country in Valparaiso, store No. 8780

Court filings and other documents related to the court-supervised proceedings are available at a website administered by the company’s claims agent, Prime Clerk. Additional information is available by calling the company’s restructuring hotline at 866-727-8489 or by emailing CentralGrocersInfo@PrimeClerk.com.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal counsel to the company, Peter J. Solomon Co. is serving as financial advisor and Conway MacKenzie is serving as the chief restructuring officer.