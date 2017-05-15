Verde Farms of Woburn, Massachusetts, a provider of 100 percent grass-fed and free-range beef, has acquired Estancia Beef, the import division of El Raigon Natural Beef. The acquisition is seen as the next step in expanding Verde’s offerings nationwide

Verde Farms has annual revenues in excess of $50 million and has continued to grow its footprint in the first part of 2017, with expanded distribution through on- and offline retailers like BJ’s Wholesale Club, Tops Markets and AmazonFresh.

Verde Farms founder and CEO Dana Ehrlich said, “Verde Farms and Estancia Beef have collaborated over the years as mission-driven companies with aligned values on sustainability and humane raising principles. As consumer demand for grass-fed beef continues to explode, this acquisition allows us to satisfy that demand with 100 percent grass-fed beef that meets our values and high standards.”

Verde Farms says its cattle graze in open pastures their entire lives and are never subjected to feedlots or added growth hormones. Only high-quality beef cattle, like Angus and Hereford breeds, are used. The cattle are never given antibiotics, and cattle in the company’s free-range product line are treated with appropriate antibiotics only when an animal is ill, the company says. In those rare cases, all antibiotic withdrawal procedures are strictly followed, according to the company.

El Raigon Natural Beef Co. of California will continue to operate Pasture One, its domestic grass-fed beef production division.