Winners Selected For H-E-B Primo Picks Video Showdown

Who says giving away free cookies can’t be a lucrative endeavor? For an inventive video by a San Antonio man, the idea earned him $25,000 and a spot in a H-E-B commercial. For months, creative Texans took their shots at producing videos about their favorite H-E-B Primo Picks products as part of the H-E-B Primo Picks Video Showdown Contest. After video submissions came in from across the Lone Star State the pool was reduced to 10 finalists, and Texans were encouraged to vote for their favorite. The top three videos have been selected, with the grand prize winner, Wilfred H. Shipley, hailing from the Alamo City. “H-E-B Primo Picks are one-of-a-kind products our customers love as much as we do,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B’s group VP of marketing and advertising. “Texans jumped at the chance to showcase their favorite items with some fun videos that capture the unique spirit of our H-E-B Primo Picks.”

Grand prize ($25,000 and spot in the H-E-B Super Bowl commercial)

Free Cookies (San Antonio)

An adult with a sweet tooth meets a young entrepreneur, giving away free chocolate chip cookies. Eventually, the adult, who takes advantage of the offer and has a mouthful of cookies, is bested by the youngster who offers the man a cup of H-E-B MooTopia Milk—for a price. The funny exchange ends with the impressed adult simply muttering, “Well played.”

Second place (H-E-B groceries for a year)

Jam Band (Houston)

A band of H-E-B enthusiasts playing in studio struggles with a song. Looking to get the creative juices flowing, the singer sips on a glass of H-E-B MooTopia Milk, inspiring a groovy jam session about the Primo Picks item.

Third place (H-E-B gas for a year)

Animal Picnic (Belton)

This playful stop animation video features a gaggle of toy animals at a picnic, serving a pair of H-E-B Primo Picks: Saborsazo Mango Soda and H-E-B Chopped Salad.

During the 2017 Super Bowl, H-E-B launched a statewide contest that encouraged Texans to create and submit entertaining videos, featuring their favorite H-E-B Primo Picks. With more than 4,000 selections at H-E-B stores across Texas, Primo Picks are “cool, one-of-a-kind products featured monthly with new items introduced throughout the year,” according to the supermarket chain.

As part of the video contest, Texans were encouraged to vote for a chance to win groceries from H-E-B for an entire year. Amy Baker of Terrell, who was randomly selected among voters, won the prize. Contest voting ran from March 28-April 9.