Johnson Appointed Chief Experience Officer At Pilot Flying J

Knoxville, Tennessee-based Pilot Flying J has promoted Whitney Haslam-Johnson, previously the company’s VP of brand and customer experience, and a member of the company’s board of directors, to the new position of chief experience officer.

In her new role, Johnson’s primary focus will be on creating positive and memorable moments, while elevating the overall team member and guest experiences, according to the company. She will lead Pilot Flying J’s marketing innovation and enhancements with special focus on real-time, one-to-one communication—listening to guests’ comments and concerns via all channels and then implementing immediate action to address their needs, the company says. The modernization of existing travel centers that includes new food options, improved retail offerings, upgraded restrooms and more efficient parking solutions for professional drivers also is under way with Johnson playing a key leadership role.

“It is truly exciting when your passions and professional responsibilities align,” Johnson said. “I love listening to our team members and guests, learning from them and helping to improve their overall experience. They are the heart and soul of what we do every day at Pilot Flying J.”

In addition to her chief experience officer role, Johnson will continue overseeing a portfolio of responsibilities from her previous position, including advertising, media, public relations, rebranding and remodeling of all Pilot and Flying J locations, directing sports and marketing sponsorships and the rollout of new digital communication tools. She also will continue to collaborate with company leaders to enhance philanthropic efforts that benefit communities across the U.S. where Pilot Flying J is doing business, according to the company.

Under Johnson’s recent leadership, the company says it has evolved its mission and values, and launched its first integrated marketing campaign in conjunction with the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol. Aimed at driving mass awareness, the national campaign highlighted the company’s travel centers’ key differentiators and challenged the consumer perception that quality, variety and convenience is hard to find on the interstate. It is this kind of thinking that will affect the company’s direction moving forward, according to Pilot Flying J.

“Making Pilot Flying J a great place to work and shop is something we talk about constantly, and Whitney has the passion and drive to do both,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. “It’s that best-in-class experience that will help Pilot Flying J remain the leading travel center brand in North America.”