App-based grocery delivery service Shipt, which serves 40 metropolitan areas across the U.S., plans to hire 750 additional Shipt Shoppers to serve the Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus metros. Shipt provides members in Ohio with home delivery from Meijer, and the company says it now looks to grow its local workforce to meet increased demand.

“Over the past several months we have seen tremendous growth across Ohio, thanks in large part to our partnership with Meijer,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Meijer is an incredibly beloved brand in the Midwest and residents have been excited to sign up for Shipt, which means demand for Shipt Shoppers is at an all-time high. Shipt values customer experience and, in order to continue meeting the needs of our Ohio members, we plan to add 750 Shoppers to our Ohio workforce.”

Shipt Shoppers are able to set their own schedule through a custom app that allows them to select orders that work with their daily routine. Shipt offers flexibility to shoppers, who can either work as much or as little as their schedule permits.

“Shipt has helped make home delivery from Meijer a seamless experience, and the service continues to delight our customers across the Midwest,” said Art Sebastian, director of digital shopping for Meijer. “As we expand our partnership with Shipt and even more of our Meijer customers receive access to home delivery, it is an added benefit that demand in Ohio is leading to hiring more shoppers.”

Shoppers must be at least 18 years old, have reliable transportation and a current driver’s license. Shipt says it thoroughly screens and background checks all applicants.