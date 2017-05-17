America’s Food Basket (AFB), a family-run 47-store cooperative, has selected David Siegel, formerly a Price Chopper, Marsh and Stop & Shop executive, as its new CEO.

Siegel comes on board with 30 years of grocery industry experience, specializing in sales, merchandising, marketing, procurement and operations. He began his career with Price Chopper Supermarkets, where he ultimately served as director of corporate brands. He worked at Marsh Supermarkets from 2011-12 as SVP of sales and merchandising and spent four years as VP of sales and merchandising at Stop & Shop New England, where he led his team through a divisional restructure.

Siegel will work with AFB’s board of directors and assist in growing the company’s store count.

AFB also has named a new VP of merchandising, Angela DeCicco, who comes to the company with experience in marketing, brand recognition and pricing, with prior experience at White Rose and, most recently, director of merchandising at Associated Supermarket Group.

DeCicco will direct AFB’s branding, multimedia promotions and strategic pricing department as well as online shopping and digital marketing.