Lidl today said that it will open its first U.S. stores on Thursday, June 15—revealing 20 units will debut in North and South Carolina as well as Virginia this summer. By next summer, the company plans to open up to 100 stores across the East Coast, creating a total of 5,000 U.S. jobs, according to the European retailer.

“We are excited to open our first stores in the United States in a few short weeks,” said Lidl U.S. President and CEO Brendan Proctor. “Lidl is grocery shopping refreshed, retooled and rethought to make life better for all our customers. From our selection of sustainable products like our certified fresh and frozen seafood to top-quality wines from around the world available at market-beating prices, our team puts extra effort and attention into each product we put on our shelves. When customers shop at Lidl, they will experience less complexity, lower prices, better choices and greater confidence.”

The addresses of the 20 stores opening this summer appear below. Lidl says a full list of stores opening next month will be announced in the coming weeks.

North Carolina

Kinston, 4050 W. Vernon Avenue

Greenville, 1800 East Fire Tower Road

Wilson, 3520 Raleigh Road Parkway West

Sanford, 3209 NC 87 South

Rocky Mount, 940 N. Wesleyan Boulevard

Winston-Salem, 3315 Sides Branch Road

Havelock, 547 US Hwy 70 West

Rockingham, 705 US 74 Business East

Wake Forest, 1120 South Main Street

South Carolina

Spartanburg, 8180 Warren H Abernathy Highway

Greenville, 2037 Wade Hampton Boulevard

Virginia

Virginia Beach, 6196 Providence Road

Hampton, 2000 W. Mercury Boulevard

Culpeper, 15169 Brandy Road

Chesapeake, 4033 Portsmouth Boulevard

Norfolk, 6440 N. Military Highway

Newport News, 11076 Warwick Boulevard

Richmond, 12151 W. Broad Street

North Chesterfield, 1311 Mall Drive

Richmond, 5110 S. Laburnum Avenue

Lidl says it will offer a “simple and efficient approach to grocery shopping,” and that “shoppers can expect to get top-quality goods and groceries at up to 50 percent less than other supermarkets” in the U.S.

According to a press release from the company, shoppers can expect:

• Newly-built stores with easy-to-shop layouts: All Lidl stores opening this summer will be newly constructed facilities, featuring a manageable, easy-to-shop layout of 20,000 s.f. with only six aisles;

• Fresh baked goods: A bakery will be located at the entrance of each store;

• Healthy, sustainable choices: Lidl says it is committed to offering a range of healthy and sustainable options. All fresh and frozen seafood in Lidl’s everyday assortment will be certified sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council, Best Aquaculture Practices or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. Lidl says its private-label products will not have certified synthetic colors, trans fats or added MSG.

• Organic and gluten-free options: Lidl will carry a variety of organic and gluten-free items, including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy and packaged food items;

• Lidl’s products: About 90 percent of the groceries available at Lidl will be exclusive brand products. Each product on Lidl shelves will be tested to ensure that it meets the company’s standards, according to the grocer;

• Lidl ‘Surprises’: Lidl says it offers an ever-changing selection of non-food products each week that will be in stores for a limited time. The selection will include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys and outdoor furniture, among other non-food items.

Lidl’s U.S. stores will be open daily from 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

Lidl currently operates about 10,000 stores in 27 countries across Europe. The company established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015. Since then, it has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia; Alamance County, North Carolina; and Cecil County, Maryland.