Peapod, Instacart Partner With Hotel Chain For Grocery Delivery

Peapod and Instacart have teamed up with Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham to deliver groceries to hotel guests so they can cook their meals in their rooms. The pilot service is now available at eight Hawthorn Suites hotels in and around Chicago; Philadelphia; Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; Hartford, Connecticut; and Orlando, Florida.

Wyndham officials say the program was developed to help long-term guests maintain their routines when away from home. It’s the latest addition to Homemade @ Hawthorn, the brand’s in-room, chef-driven cooking program designed for hotel living—serving up seasonal, home-cooked recipes from award-winning chefs that can be easily prepared in a fully equipped in-suite kitchen, according to the hotel chain.

With just a few clicks at hawthorn.com/homemade, guests at the pilot hotels can find and order all of the ingredients for their favorite Homemade @ Hawthorn recipe, or their most-wanted grocery items, and have them delivered to their hotel.

“We know convenience is king for long-term travelers staying in new cities for weeks or months at a time,” said Larry Hambro, VP of brand operations for Hawthorn Suites. “An essential part of helping our guests stick to their regular regimens when they stay with us is delivering the comforts of home, like a homemade meal or their go-to snack. Our grocery delivery pilot makes that possible by giving guests the power of selection combined with the convenience of online shopping and curated dishes. We get everything delivered these days straight from our computers and phones, from car rides to shaving kit subscriptions to groceries—so why shouldn’t we also get them when we’re traveling for extended periods?”