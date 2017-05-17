QuickChek recently opened a new 5,868-s.f. store at 3965 Hempstead Turnpike in the Bethpage community in Nassau County, Long Island.

The new store is open 24 hours a day and features touchscreen technology for fresh subs, sandwiches, wraps and salads, as well as personalized hot and cold beverages. Amenities include no-fee ATMs, indoor seating for 13 people and outdoor seating for eight, six gasoline pumps and 39 parking spaces. QuickChek stores offer a variety of grocery and market items, including fresh baked goods from an in-store bakery. The Nassau County store also features a Q Café where baristas can custom-make more than 60 varieties of handcrafted hot and iced cold drinks, including frozen yogurt shakes, blended-to-order fruit smoothies and fresh-brewed espressos made with QuickChek’s Dark Roast espresso beans in regular, decaf and extra shots.

The new store creates 40 local jobs, including eight management positions, and is expected to generate approximately $1 million in tax revenues. It also revitalizes a long abandoned site at the intersection of Hempstead Turnpike and Route 107.

“We are excited to build on the success of our first store in Lake Grove to open our second Long Island fresh convenience market location and our first in Nassau County,” said QuickChek CEO Dean Durling. “Bethpage is a vibrant community. We look forward to serving it by providing the people who live and work here with the same high-quality and value we have been providing in the metropolitan area for the past 50 years.”

QuickChek operates 149 c-store locations, including 63 with fuel and 10 with pharmacies, across Long Island, the Hudson Valley and New Jersey. The company is looking at future sites in Nassau and Suffolk counties for future growth, according to Durling.