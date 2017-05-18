Lowes Foods To Open First Lexington, South Carolina, Store On May 24

Lowes Foods will host a grand opening of its first Lexington, South Carolina, store, located at the Northwest corner of Charter Oak and Augusta roads, on May 24. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. The Lowes Foods’ Fuel Center, located in front of the store, opened May 17.

“We are thrilled to share our new Lexington store with the entire community. It represents the latest addition in our journey to completely reimagine the grocery shopping experience and inspire guests,” said Lowes Foods President Tim Lowe. “Like all of our stores, the Lexington store is very focused on supporting all things local while providing exceptional attention to our guests. Our commitment includes offering produce sourced through our partnership with more than 200 local farmers and featuring a wide assortment of unique local products found throughout the store.”

The store will include special concepts called Lowes Foods Originals.

A focal point of the store will be Lowes Foods Community Table, where shoppers can gather to sample, enjoy and be inspired to prepare new kinds of foods, according to the grocery chain. The Community Table, which is constructed of reclaimed wood from old barns, also will offer recipe sampling, crafts for children and eating tips.

The Beer Den will feature an extensive craft beer collection, including numerous Carolinas-based beers. Guests can purchase 64- or 32-oz. growlers and then have them filled direct from the tap or purchase bottles to create their own favorite six packs. With this area, guests can “Sip & Shop” by purchasing a pint of beer to enjoy while they are picking up their groceries or sit down at the bar.

At Lowes Foods’ SausageWorks, guests can get anything from traditional brat to flavors like bourbon and sweet tea or pumpkin.

The Cakery will feature frosting made with real butter and real cream and opportunities to join in The Cakery Walk. The Cakery features “Scrumptiouslyumptiously” square cakes in a variety of sizes. Breadcrumbs will bring the bakery experience to life by featuring fresh-baked artisanal breads that are hand-crafted, all natural and have no preservatives, according to Lowes Foods. Fresh-from-the-oven, loaves will be available daily from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Smokehouse will offer daily rotations of wood-smoked meats, including beef, pork, chicken and salmon, using a variety of woods to infuse flavor.

The Chicken Kitchen will include a variety of prepared chicken, including wings, fried and rotisserie. When hot chicken comes out of the rotisserie oven, Chicken Kitchen hosts will perform a special version of the Chicken Dance and invite guests to join the fun.

At Sammy’s, the menu will include signature sandwiches that feature ingredients from the Lowes Foods Originals—such as SausageWorks, Chicken Kitchen and Smokehouse. Also available will be create-your-own sandwiches, pizzas and paninis, which can be heated and ready to eat in 90 seconds.

Pick & Prep will give customers an opportunity to pick the fruits and vegetables they want, and trained professionals will slice, dice or julienne the produce.

In addition to these new offerings, the Lexington store will feature an assortment of organics, Certified Angus beef and Dry Aged beef, and a clip-your-own herb garden.

The store also will offer the Lowes Foods-To-Go online personal, click-and-collect shopping service.

Construction continues on Lowes Foods’ second location in the Lexington area, located off Hope Ferry Road at US 378. The unit is expected to open this summer. Lowes Foods opened two stores in Greer and Simpsonville last year and plans to open stores in Summerville, Mt. Pleasant and a third location in the Greenville area.

Lowes Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alex Lee Inc., operates nearly 100 full-service supermarkets in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.