Ralphs Grocery Co. will host a grand reopening of its remodeled store at 1730 Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles on May 26.

The 45,000-s.f. store’s renovation includes expanded and upgraded produce, meat, seafood, bakery and deli departments. The store also offer customers a range of fresh, organic and natural meats, produce and seafood.

“Our remodeled Western & Manchester store has an even greater focus on health and wellness with a large assortment of natural and organic offerings,” said Ralphs President Valerie Jabbar. “We designed this store with the neighborhood it serves in mind—offering specialized design features, an outstanding selection of fresh food options, personalized customer service and great prices.”

Store enhancements include:

• An expansive selection of natural foods, including organic, gluten-free and other specialty, dietary-specific items;

• A full-service bakery with artisan breads, pastries, cakes, donuts, rolls baked daily in-store, along with ethnic treats;

• A service delicatessen featuring a sandwich bar and a full menu of fresh prepared entree items and salads;

• An expanded meat/seafood department featuring a full-service meat and seafood counter with an added selection of natural and organic products;

• An enlarged produce department featuring an abundance of fresh and organic fruits and vegetables;

• An in-store Starbucks café with seating and free Wi-Fi. The store’s Starbucks also features a specially-commissioned mural by local Los Angeles artist Allison Kunath; and

• A “Money Shop” offering a variety of financial services, including money transfers, money orders, payroll and government check-cashing.

The remodeled store also boasts several environmentally-friendly features. It is Ralphs’ second totally illuminated LED store, which provides for superior lighting and reduced energy consumption, according to the Kroger Co.-owned grocery chain. The store also features other green technologies designed to improve energy efficiencies.

The Western & Manchester Ralphs will employ approximately 90 full- and part-time associates, including 20 new-hires from the community. The store is managed by Ray Sum, who began his career in 1982 as a part-time courtesy clerk. He has managed the Western & Manchester Ralphs since 2012.

“We are excited to share our newly remodeled store with our customers,” said Sum. “At Ralphs, we focus on friendly service and fresh products, and we believe that shoppers will be pleased with our renovated store with a new bakery, deli, fresh meats, greater selection of fresh produce as well as the great prices we offer every day. We are also pleased and proud to bring new jobs into this vibrant neighborhood.”

In celebration of the store’s grand reopening, Ralphs officials, store associates and local dignitaries will participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony beginning at 8 a.m. May 26. Richard Thomas, the store’s most senior associate, will cut the ribbon. Thomas, a produce clerk, began his Ralphs career in 1976.

The Western & Manchester Ralphs has been serving the community for more than 60 years. Ralphs currently operates 197 supermarkets from its headquarters in Los Angeles.