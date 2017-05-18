Des Moines, Iowa-based Yesway is expanding with the acquisition of 35 Wes-T-Go and Chillerz Convenience Stores in Abilene, Texas.

The new Yesway stores will be added to the company’s existing portfolio of 38 units that operate in Iowa and Kansas. By the end of the second quarter of 2017, Yesway expects to have more than 100 stores. The company says it also has a robust acquisition pipeline and plans to acquire, improve and rebrand approximately 500 convenience stores as Yesway in selected regions of the U.S., including in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, over the next several years.

“As we acquire these stores, our goal is to build on the good work of the previous owner, Don Poindexter, whose dedication and commitment to the community is legendary. Don’s is a legacy we plan to live up to,” said Brian Trout, Yesway’s SVP of operations. “With Yesway, customers will enjoy great customer service and redesigned stores that are true to our brand promise—they’ll be efficient, inviting and friendly. We’re grateful to the Wes-T-Go team for building such a loyal and consistent customer base, and are eager to continue to serve, get to know and be part of the community.”

Thomas Nicholas Trkla, Yesway’s chairman and CEO, added, “At Yesway, we’re committed to providing our customers with a terrific shopping experience. We look forward to becoming an essential member of the Abilene area community as we further expand the Yesway brand.”