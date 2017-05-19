Briannas Marks 15 Years With No Lost-Time Accidents

Del Sol Food Co., makers of Briannas Fine Salad Dressings, celebrated 15 years without a lost-time accident on May 5 at its plant in Brenham, Texas. Employees were treated to a meal, Briannas gifts, a bonus and the afternoon off. To further commemorate the occasion Del Sol Food is flying a 15-year safety flag at the company’s front entrance.

President Jerry Brown said, “For 15 years now I‘ve been able to report the remarkable accomplishment of consecutive years of operation without a lost-time accident. We celebrate our ‘spectacular’ record, but…it’s really about the people that work here. Their safety and wellbeing are the real reward. I’m proud, thankful and humbled by our continued success. My hat is off to the entire team.”

Founded 35 years ago in Austin as the Del Sol Food Co., Briannas Fine Salad Dressings grew out of a desire to create a superior product with family pride and consistent high quality, according to the company. The Del Sol Food Co. is family owned and operated, and there currently are four Del Sol family members who are involved in the day-to-day running of the business.

The Briannas line includes 15 gourmet dressings that contain no trans fats or high fructose corn syrup; 13 are gluten free; Lively Lemon Tarragon contains no fat; and French Vinaigrette is sugar free. In addition, 10 of the dressings are certified kosher by the Orthodox Union.