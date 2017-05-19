JD Food Expands Into New Southeast Fresno Facility

Independent, family-owned food distributor JD Food has opened a new 65,000-s.f. distribution center in southeast Fresno, part of a multi-phase expansion plan that will add more than 144 employees and bring the company’s total workforce to 288 by 2025. Over the past six years, the company says it has tripled in size, a growth pattern that is poised to continue as the business says it focuses its attention on growing its client base and signature, locally-owned, farm-to-table food sourcing.

JD Food distributes more than 5,000 products from more than 250 suppliers comprised of national brands, as well as independent, locally-owned labels.

The expansion accommodates the continued growth of the company’s affiliated business, Certified Meat Products, by allowing it to expand into an existing 52,000-s.f. processing and distribution center, also located in southeast Fresno.

“Today marks an important step toward increasing our distribution footprint to the north and south, permitting our third-generation, family-run company to better address the unique service needs of regional accounts throughout California. Our new state-of-the-art facility could not be located in a more ideal location for distributing to California and offers our team the added space needed to nurture and grow our existing customer base,” said JD Food President Mark Ford.

The new distribution center features state-of-the-art technologies as it relates to climate control, docking systems and energy-efficient power systems. Additionally, JD Food has acquired The Print District, which will operate out of the new facility to provide graphic design and printing needs exclusively for JD Food clients.

The official opening of the new distribution center was marked recently by a ribbon cutting and formal dedication in front of more than 100 attendees who joined Ford and Jimmy Maxey, chairman of Certified Meat Products. Local dignitaries as well as JD Food employees, family members, suppliers and nonprofit leaders also joined the celebration.

The dedication of JD Food’s new facility was the culmination of more than two years of work established as a collaborative agreement with the city of Fresno that includes a minimum development investment of $10.5 million and supports job creation of more than 144 employees over the next 10 years.

“We are thrilled to have our expanded facility up and running in Fresno, a place that we have always called home. On behalf of the entire JD Food family—we are grateful to the city of Fresno for their commitment to local business and for their unwavering support throughout the development process,” said Ford. “This expansion will create much opportunity in the Valley and beyond as we grow our commitment to discover independent, local food companies and expand their distribution footprint.”