Latest Buy Takes Sales And Marketing Agency C.A. Fortune National

With its latest transaction in the Pacific Northwest, sales and marketing agency C.A. Fortune says it now offers complete national coverage for brands within the natural/organic, specialty/conventional and bakery/deli retail trade channels.

The Chicago-based company recently joined forces with Portland, Oregon-based Bridge Sales & Marketing, completing the agency’s goal of providing coast-to-coast coverage for its client brands and retail customers. The transaction with Bridge Sales & Marketing expands C.A. Fortune’s coverage to include Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska.

“We feel this is the right time and the right fit for us,” said Doug Brynelson, who founded Bridge Sales & Marketing along with his wife Marcia. “Working as part of the C.A. Fortune team will not only bring a myriad of additional resources, but allow us the opportunity to focus on what we do best—being in the stores and developing relationships with buyers at both headquarter and store level.”

Added Tyler Lowell, managing partner of C.A. Fortune, “The Bridge team has been able to construct an incredible, reputable business across the Pacific Northwest. From the strong culture in which they operate, to the level of service they provide their client and customer partners, it was truly a perfect match for both firms. We could not be happier with bringing the Bridge group into our organization.”

Marking its eighth transaction in less than four years, C.A. Fortune has vastly expanded beyond its initial upper-Midwest roots in 2013 to today employing more than 300 associates and with seven offices across the U.S.—solely focused on the natural/organic, specialty/conventional and bakery/deli space.

“Today is a special day in the history of C.A. Fortune and will go down as one we’ll always remember,” said Lowell, who started his career in grocery management with Aldi. “Between unsurpassed support from my three business partners, to our team members all across the country who bought into the company’s vision and mission from day one, we’re proud to celebrate as a team today. As we stress in almost every internal meeting we conduct, our goal has always been, and will continue to be, positive disrupters within the industry. As a result of the latest transaction, we will now be able to deliver an intimate, boutique level of service to our client and customer partners, yet on a national scope. Following one of our guiding principles dating back to the very beginning, the foundation for achieving such service will continue to reside in our No. 1 asset, our people.”