ESM Ferolie Unites With Cain & Associates On Confectionery Coverage

Brokers ESM Ferolie and Cain & Associates have agreed to join forces to expand ESM’s New England confectionery coverage.

Cain & Associates is a regional sales and marketing agency serving confectionery manufacturers in the New England market.

ESM is a sales and marketing agency serving manufacturers in all CPG categories across the Northeast. ESM provides coverage throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, including New York, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. ESM also a founding member of BeaconUnited, which provides sales and marketing services to CPG manufacturers on a national scale.

ESM officials said the agreement will significantly enhance its ability to drive sales for its confectionery clients in the New England market.