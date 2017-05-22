Meeting Supply Chain Sustainability Goals With Reusable Packaging

IFCO, a provider of Reusable Plastic Containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, is collaborating with the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) to offer a series of online educational sessions, Just the Facts: How Reusable Assets Can Help Retailers and Growers Achieve their Zero Waste Goals. A session in mid-May focused on the key role shared and reusable assets play in helping retailers and growers create a more sustainable supply chain.

“IFCO is committed to the vision of a circular economy that produces zero waste and zero emissions,” said Daniel Walsh, president of IFCO North America. “We are pleased to partner with FMI to deliver this complimentary educational content and help retailers and growers meet their sustainability and marketplace goals.”

Increasingly, consumers are rewarding retailers and growers who are committed to sustainable operations and a sustainable supply chain, and continue to unite around the goal of a circular economy and supply chain that generates zero waste and zero emissions. According to the Ellen Macarthur Foundation, shared and reusable platforms, like RPCs, are a perfect match for retailers seeking to optimize sustainability along their fresh produce supply chains.

During this month’s educational session, Hillary Femal, IFCO VP of global marketing, and Beverly Sauer, senior life cycle analyst at Franklin Associates, reviewed the results of a new study, “Comparative Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of Reusable Plastic Containers” and “Display- and Non-Display-Ready Corrugated Containers Used for Fresh Produce Applications,” and discussed the sustainability benefits of shared and reusable fresh produce packaging vs. one-way packaging.