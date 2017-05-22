Utz Quality Foods is teaming up with the USO to support military service members and their families through the launch of its new Utz Grillin’ Classics Potato Chips.

Available in patriotic packaging and for a limited time only, the three new flavors include Cheeseburger, Sweet Corn and Grilled Hot Dog. The new potato chips are inspired by classic American grilling foods, and each bag purchased generates a donation to the USO. The products are gluten free and available in an 8.5-oz. bag.

“We’re excited to partner with the USO and introduce some unique and interesting snack food flavors,” said Utz CEO Dylan Lissette. “There’s nothing more American than celebrating our patriotic summer holidays while supporting our hard-working military service members who sacrifice so much for us.”

With more than 100 military veterans who are Utz associates, the company says it is proud to feature profiles of some of its military veteran employees and show its appreciation for the USO at getutz.com.

USO’s VP of corporate alliances, Michael Hoar, said, “We are thrilled to have Utz join the USO as a Force Behind the Forces committed to strengthening our nation’s service members by connecting them to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation.”