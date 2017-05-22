Wegmans Food Markets will be an anchor tenant at 3900 Wisconsin Avenue NW in Washington, D.C., the site of the former Fannie Mae headquarters. The store, Wegmans’ first in D.C., will be incorporated into the brick building that fronts Wisconsin Avenue and is the centerpiece of the new “Urban Village,” according to developers Roadside Development and North America Sekisui House (NASH).

The Fannie Mae redevelopment includes the original buildings that were constructed by Equitable Life Co. in 1958 and 1962 and nearly 10 acres around it. Roadside and NASH and their development team, including Shalom Baranes Associates and Michael Vergason Landscape Architects, says they are working with the community and the city to create a development program that complements the neighborhood. The planned development program will include retail, residential, cultural arts, hospitality and commercial uses.

“We are excited that Wegmans has committed to be a major part of this redevelopment. They not only bring their fabulous offerings, they consistently are one of the best employers in the country. Their participation will enable the team to attract other quality users who can meet the objectives of the area residents,” said Richard Lake, founding partner of Roadside Development.

According to Lake, Wegmans’ decision to locate its first D.C. store at the Fannie Mae Redevelopment is the result of the joint efforts of many in this city, including the District of Columbia Department of Planning & Economic Development and the mayor. Wegmans has held numerous discussions and meetings with the city’s administration and the leadership of the Washington, D.C., Economic Partnership over the past few years as it explored opportunities within the market.

“We are ecstatic that Wegmans ultimately selected the Fannie Mae site. This location provides exceptional access to a broad market in D.C. and Maryland and sets a tone for the future of retail along Wisconsin Avenue,” said Lake.

Added Ralph Uttaro, SVP of real estate for Wegmans, “We are excited to be a part of the redevelopment of this distinct site. The District of Columbia is an ideal market for us and we look forward to serving new customers and offering a unique shopping experience there.”

The community is receptive to having Wegmans in the neighborhood, according to Mary Cheh, D.C. Ward 3 council member.

“Sometimes my residents are hesitant to embrace new businesses—but not this time,” she said. “I’m delighted that a company with such a strong investment in the well-being of its employees and commitment to providing affordable, healthy foods has chosen to do business in our neighborhood. Wegmans’ values are in strong alignment with those of the district, and I look forward to welcoming this new community partner to Ward 3.”

Rochester, New York-based Wegmans operates 92 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.