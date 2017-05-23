Red Button Vintage Creamery premium pies and Beehive Bread & Pastry pies have added blue ribbons to the list of accolades the sweet treats have received. Both pie varieties from Utah’s Associated Food Stores were recognized as the best offerings in several categories at the National Pie Championships in Orlando, Florida, this month.

Varieties from both brands were entered into the commercial pie category at the competition and went head to head against more than 500 pies to claim top honors. The judging panel taste-tested each of the pies before selecting the winners based on taste, quality and size as it corresponds to the retail price point.

Winning Beehive Bread & Pastry and Red Button Vintage Creamery premium pies include:

Commercial Family Pie Category

• Beehive Bread & Pastry 8-inch Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate

• Beehive Bread & Pastry 8-inch Pumpkin Chiffon

• Beehive Bread & Pastry 8-inch Strawberry Margarita

Commercial Premium Pie Category

• Beehive Bread & Pastry 9-inch Banana Cream topped with Real Cream

• Beehive Bread & Pastry 9-inch Sea Salt Caramel French Silk

• Red Button Vintage Creamery 9-inch Banana Cream

Commercial Galette Category

• Beehive Bread & Pastry 9-inch Peach Raspberry Galette

Commercial Super Gourmet Pie Category

• Red Button Vintage Creamery 12-inch Cherry Almond Praline with Lattice Top

Beehive Bread & Pastry and Red Button Vintage Creamery premium pies are made in Salt Lake City and available exclusively at members of Associated Food Stores across the Intermountain West. Each pie is made with Grade-A fruit, all-natural sugar and creamery butter. Beehive Bread & Pastry pies are ready to eat, come in more than 12 varieties and can be found in the bakery. The 11 flavors of Red Button Vintage Creamery premium pies can be found in the freezer section and offer a 4-lb. take-and-bake pie option.