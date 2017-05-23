Publix Super Markets will open a new store in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 31. The Moores Mill Center store is located at 2275 Marietta Boulevard NW.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 6:45 a.m. and doors will open at 7 a.m. Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and District 9 city council member Felicia Moore will be on hand for the event.

“Publix has a national reputation for providing excellent customer service and providing a unique shopping experience for customers,” said Brenda Reid, media and community relations manager for Publix. “We are proud to bring the Publix experience to Marietta Boulevard and the Moores Mill community.”

The 45,000-s.f. store will employ about 130 associates and feature traditional grocery, dairy and frozen food departments in addition to:

• A full-service meat department where customers can have their orders custom cut and trimmed;

• Bakery offerings, including an array of cakes, cookies and pies, as well as an assortment of desserts and fresh baked breads;

• A full-service deli highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, as well as made-to-order sub sandwiches and fried or rotisserie chicken. A new Grab & Go case will showcase the grocer’s fresh and convenient offerings;

• Publix Online Easy Ordering is available for select items in the deli and bakery. Customers can log onto Publix.com or download the Publix App to order items like custom subs, platters, cakes and deli meats and cheeses.

• A produce department offering both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables;

• Aprons Simple Meals Kiosk where customers who are looking for meal ideas can get recipes. Publix provides recipe cards, cooking demonstrations and sampling at the kiosk.

• Grocery delivery service is available for customers in this area through Instacart; and

• A seafood counter where customers have a variety of fresh fish and seafood options, including Fresh Seafood Cook-in-Bag Dinners. These bags include Publix professional chefs’ recipes with fresh ingredients expertly prepared and assembled while customers wait. All customers need to do is pop it in the oven when they get home.