Irwindale, California-based Ready Pac Foods has promoted former Nestlé USA veteran Galit Feinreich to chief marketing officer. Feinreich will be responsible for the company’s innovation organization, including marketing and R&D. She joined Ready Pac Foods in July 2016 as the head of the company’s R&D function.

“With her deep experience in innovation, marketing and strategy, I am confident Galit will help steer Ready Pac Foods into the next phase of our innovation journey,” said Ready Pac Foods CEO Tony Sarsam. “In addition to leveraging the strong marketing leadership already in place, Galit will enable new opportunities for innovation, ensuring our continued significant growth.”

Feinreich brings more than 20 years of marketing experience to the CMO role, spending more than half her career at Nestlé USA, where she led white space innovation and strategy for the company’s Confections and Snacks division. During her 12 years at Nestlé, she developed numerous new products, including a new seasonal product segment with Easter Egg Hunt Kits. She also worked on two product lines, Crunch Girl Scout Bars and Skinny Cow Divines Chocolate, which received Product of the Year awards. Her contributions also were recognized with the Nielsen Breakthrough Innovation Award for the launch of the Skinny Cow Chocolate line.

Before her time at Nestlé, Galit worked in the marketing and advertising departments for Interwoven Inc.; Homestore (formerly Move.com); and Hawk Aviation Ltd. In these roles, she played a key part in the strategic development and creative execution for numerous media and product launches.

Current CMO Tristan Simpson plans to leave the company at the end of June. She joined Ready Pac Foods in 2011 and led the transformation of the company’s innovation and marketing efforts, building best-in-class marketing, R&D and corporate communications functions, according to the company. During her tenure, Simpson had many accomplishments, including developing the updated Ready Pac Foods branding, accelerating the new product pipeline and leading in the process culminating in the Bonduelle acquisition, the company says.

“I want to personally thank Tristan for her leadership and dedication in helping Ready Pac Foods grow into the company we are today,” said Sarsam. “She leaves behind a much stronger Ready Pac Foods than the one she joined six years ago.”