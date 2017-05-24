Oneida Nation To Introduce New C-Store Concept

According to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), the Oneida Nation, an indigenous nation of Native American people whose sovereign homelands are located in Central New York, plans to launch Maple Leaf Market, a new convenience store brand that will focus on providing guests with fresh, made-to-order food.

Maple Leaf Market will emphasize healthier grab-and-go meal and snack choices made with fresh ingredients, and freshly-brewed gourmet coffee.

The Oneida Nation plans to open five Maple Leaf Market locations within the next two to three years, with construction on its first store, located in the city of Sherrill, set to begin at the end of May. A grand opening is planned for the fall.

The expansion and daily operations of the new Maple Leaf Market will be overseen by John Boucouvalas, director of SāvOn and Maple Leaf Market operations, who has more than 25 years of leadership with convenience store brands, including 13 years with Wawa.

“We are constantly evolving our businesses as the needs and lifestyles of our guests change,” said Ray Halbritter, Oneida Nation representative and CEO of Nation Enterprises. “Combining a convenient one-stop-shop experience with fresh, made-to-order food, Maple Leaf Market will fulfill the needs for our always-on-the-go guests moving forward.”

The culinary team from the Nation’s Turning Stone Resort Casino will be involved with the development of Maple Leaf Market’s menu of fresh sandwiches, soups, salads, pastas and more. Snacks will include freshly-cut fruits and vegetables.

Additionally, Maple Leaf Market will offer grocery and other essentials as well as gasoline.

As a tribute to Upstate New York and symbolic of the Nation’s profound regional pride, Maple Leaf Market will be designed in a rustic-contemporary Adirondack-style, according to the Nation.

For this project, the Oneida Nation has once again partnered with SixteenFifty Creative Intelligence, the same creative team behind the design of several of its restaurants, including TS Steakhouse, Upstate Tavern, Tin Rooster and Pino Bianco, as well as the recently announced Point Place Casino.

With the Oneida Nation’s TS Rewards loyalty program, guests also can earn and use points on all Maple Leaf Market purchases, as well as purchases at all Oneida Nation Enterprises businesses, including Turning Stone Casino, Yellow Brick Road Casino, its golf courses, restaurants, spas, hotels and entertainment and nightlife venues.